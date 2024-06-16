Oregon minimum wage increasing by 50 cents starting July 1

OREGON – Oregon’s minimum wage is going up on July 1, as part of the annual schedule put in place back in 2016.

The increase for 2024 is 50 cents statewide.

However, Oregon will continue to have three separate minimum wages, a standard wage, a higher wage for the Portland Metro area, and a lower wage for non-urban counties.

That means the minimum wage for counties outside of the urban growth boundary, like Jackson and Josephine, will go from $14.20 to $14.70 per hour.

Meanwhile for non-urban counties like Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Lake, the minimum wage will go from $13.20 up to #13.70 per hour.

