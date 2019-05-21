Oregon mom and child missing for over a week

SALEM, Ore. (CNN) – Authorities want the public’s help in locating a missing mother and her toddler son.
Family members reported 25-year-old Karissa Fretwell and 3-year-old William “Billy” Fretwell missing from Salem, Oregon on Friday.
They hadn’t been seen for four days at that point.
The pair has now been missing for more than a week.
Police have not said if any of Fretwell’s belongings are missing from her Salem, Oregon home.
Journalists with Portland TV station KOIN report seeing a vehicle registered to her with a car seat in the back seat parked outside her apartment building.
A vehicle parked directly in front of that one reportedly has a college financial aid application with Fretwell’s name written on it on the front seat.
Neighbors say a television inside her apartment has been on the same channel for days.
Both Karissa and Billy have blond hair and blue eyes, but Karissa dyes her hair red.