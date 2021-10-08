Oregon murder conviction overturned

SALEM, Ore. (CNN) – An appeals court has reversed the conviction of an Oregon man who’s been on death row for about twenty years.
Jesse Lee Johnson was convicted of murdering a woman in 1998.
But, he’s Black and a neighbor had said she saw a white man enter the home.
Police didn’t interview her and neither did Johnson’s attorney for his 2004 trial.
The appellate court says that means Johnson did not receive an adequate defense.
The county district attorney could retry the case or drop the charges.
More: https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/us/oregon-conviction-overturned/index.html