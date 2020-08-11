Oregon office workers may be required to wear masks soon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians may soon be required to wear masks in office buildings.
Currently, masks are required in indoor spaces accessible to the public, like grocery stores and retailers. Soon, there could be mask requirements in certain private spaces as well.
When asked about rumors regarding an “office mask mandate,” Governor Kate Brown said her staff is working on it. However, she couldn’t provide details because the plan is still in the works.
“As you can imagine, given the types of office environments, it’s extremely challenging,” she explained during a Tuesday press conference. “My team is working very closely with the Oregon Health Authority and other medical experts to make sure we do this in, both what I consider a common-sense way, but also ensure that staff and employees working in office buildings are protected.”
Governor Brown said of the office mask mandate timeline, “I anticipate that you’ll see something in the next week or so.”
For details about the current mask requirements in Oregon, visit https://bit.ly/33RF5rw