Oregon officials say now is the time to review earthquake insurance

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services is reminding people to add or review their earthquake insurance.

Just last week, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.4 magnitude earthquake south-east of Salem.

The state said this serves as a reminder to check your policies.

The state added that Earthquake insurance is not standard on many policies.

So they’re saying it’s important to get the insurance now before its too late.

“You never know when we’re going to be hit with a large earthquake,” spokesperson Jason Horton said. “And once a larger earthquake hits there’s a moratorium where you cannot get insurance and then it’s too late. So this little earthquake was a nice reminder to all of us.”

The last major earthquakes to hit the region happened in 1993, when a 6.0 and 5.9 magnitude quakes hit Klamath Falls.