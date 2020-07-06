Oregon one step closer to ‘Real I.D.’ compliance

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles finished a project to replace its computer systems as part of a 10-year investment to modernize the DMV’s systems.
A major part of this step is the state’s ability to now issue “Real IDs.”
Oregon was one of two states left in U.S. that were not issuing Real IDs in compliance The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005.
The deadline for compliance was originally October 2020, but the Department of Homeland Security deadline for one year.
To find out more, visit https://www.Oregon.gov/REALID.