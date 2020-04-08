Oregon only has half of 20,000 promised COVID-19 test kits

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will only get half the amount of coronavirus tests Governor Kate Brown promised last month.
According to the Oregonian, Brown gave misleading information about the deal with Quest Diagnostics.
On March 18th, the governor announced the state would get 20,000 tests.
According to the Oregonian, when she went to sign the deal on April 1st, the deal was only for 10,000.
Brown’s Chief of Staff Nik Blosser is taking the blame for the rushed announcement.
When asked about why the contract only had 10,000 tests, neither Blosser nor a representative, from the Oregon Health Authority had an answer for the paper.
In a conference with reports on April 8, Governor Brown was asked twice about the misrepresented number of test kits. She did not respond directly to the question, but said the state is working with providers on getting more kits