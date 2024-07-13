Oregon Parks & Recs awarding $300K to state’s historical properties

OREGON – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is awarding 18 grants totaling $300,000 to historic properties and archeology projects across the state, including in southern Oregon.

The Elks Lodge in Medford is receiving $20,000 to preserve its porch.

Ashland’s Butler Perozzi Fountain is also getting $20,000, which will be used to repair the inner basin and column of the fountain.

Meanwhile, the Southern Oregon Historical Society is getting $16,000 to complete roof maintenance at Central Point’s historic Hanley Farm.

Plus, Southern Oregon University is receiving a $20,000 grant to study a site in Wallowa County.

