Oregon parks seeks public input on overnight camping along Brookings shores

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is asking for the community’s input on whether or not overnight camping should continue to be allowed on the ocean shore within the City of Brookings.

A proposed change to the current rule came from a petition signed by residents living near Mill Beach. Within the petition, citizens voiced “concerns over public health, risks to public safety and impacts on the marine ecosystem along the ocean shore as reasons for proposing the closure of camping on the ocean shore within city limits.”

Community members can comment on the proposed rule change through October 15 at 5 p.m. Comments can be submitted online at the Oregon State Parks website, via email, or by sending comments to the parks department at the following address.

OPRD Department

attn: Katie Gauthier

725 Summer St. NE – Suite C

Salem, OR 97301

Additionally, there will be a public hearing where community members can voice their opinions in person. That meeting is on October 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Southwestern Community College on Lone Ranch Parkway in Brookings.

Following public comment, the parks department will potentially adopt the rule change at a meeting this fall or winter.

If the change is authorized, Brookings would be the latest city to be added to the list of cities prohibiting overnight camping along the ocean shore. Other Oregon cities where camping is not allowed on the shoreline include Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City, Newport, Bandon, and Gold Beach.

Under a separate Oregon parks rule, camping is also prohibited on the shoreline in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

