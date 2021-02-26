Home
Oregon Reads Aloud to benefit SMART Reading Program

Oregon Reads Aloud to benefit SMART Reading Program

Local News Regional Sunrise , , , , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, ORE. –The SMART Reading Program is hosting a virtual read-a-thon on Friday.

It’s all part of “Oregon Reads Aloud,” a fundraiser to provide one book for each student the non-profit serves.

There’s will be hundreds of readers including Dateline’s Keith Morrison, NFL quarterback and former Duck Marcus Mariota

And NBC5’s Kyle Aevermann, Blakely McHugh and Matt Jordan.

The event kicks off this at 9 am.

The NBC5 talent will be reading between 2:30 and 3:30.

You can tune in for free at https://www.avcast.me/smartreading.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »