Oregon Reads Aloud to benefit SMART Reading Program

MEDFORD, ORE. –The SMART Reading Program is hosting a virtual read-a-thon on Friday.
It’s all part of “Oregon Reads Aloud,” a fundraiser to provide one book for each student the non-profit serves.
There’s will be hundreds of readers including Dateline’s Keith Morrison, NFL quarterback and former Duck Marcus Mariota…
And NBC5’s Kyle Aevermann, Blakely McHugh and Matt Jordan.
The event kicks off this at 9 am.
The NBC5 talent will be reading between 2:30 and 3:30.
You can tune in for free at https://www.avcast.me/smartreading.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.