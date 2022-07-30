Oregon receives first payment from historic $21 billion opioid settlement

SALEM, Ore. – Friday, It was announced that Oregon got its first round of payments from a historic $21 billion settlement with the three largest opioid distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Oregon’s Attorney General says the money should have an immediate impact going towards treatment and prevention programs.

In total, Oregon will get more than $270 million over 18 annual payments.

Oregon will get $25 million this year.

On top of that, Oregon will also get $95 million from Purdue Pharma and could potentially get $45 million from Johnson & Johnson.