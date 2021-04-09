Oregon redistricting deadline extended

SALEM, Ore. – Lawmakers in Oregon have been granted additional time to redraw the state’s political map.
Redrawing district lines occurs every decade after census data is counted in an effort to ensure fair and equitable representation. However, in 2021, the data hasn’t been compiled yet due to the pandemic, pushing legislators against their constitutional July 1 deadline for redistricting.
On March 9, the Oregon Supreme Court sided with legislators and allowed the redistricting deadline to extend to September 27.
The state legislature’s presiding officers released the following statement after the court’s decision: “The Supreme Court has done its job. Now it’s the time for the Legislature to do its constitutional duty: to redraw the district boundaries for the State of Oregon in a way that’s fair and accurate. We have full faith in the legislative redistricting committees to lead this work.”