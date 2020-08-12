Oregon Redistricting put on hold

A new twist is being added to the fight over congressional district borders in Oregon.
These borders could dramatically affect political outcomes statewide.
Currently the Democratic party holds the State Senate, House and the governor’s office.
For this reason, former District Director John Snider says the decisions on redistricting were almost already made.
He joined the Medford rotary club’s virtual meeting Tuesday to give a presentation on the issue.
“For the first time in probably 50 years… One party will be able to draw the boundaries and they will not have to negotiate their decision with the other side. When it comes to redistricting… Having majority or supermajority is pure gold,” says Snider.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum requested an emergency stay on the issue.
The Supreme Court suddenly announced Tuesday to grant the stay, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
To be placed on the November ballot, the movement’s signature requires less than 60,000 signatures
If you’d like to learn more about the movement, go to PeopleNotPoliticiansOregon.com.
