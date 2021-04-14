Home
Oregon Regional Economist: Employment up 20k jobs in March

Oregon Regional Economist: Employment up 20k jobs in March

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —Oregon added over 20,000 jobs in the month of March. The Oregon Employment Department says employment rose by 20,100 jobs last month. This is Oregon’s largest monthly gain since July.

The industry that added the most jobs was, leisure and hospitality with 14,000 jobs. Oregon’s Regional Economist for Jackson County, Guy Tauer says vaccine roll-out and loosened restrictions for businesses are a big factor.

“Improving trends and outlook for the pandemic I would say is creating some of that boost in the economy and the job market,” said Tauer.

Tauer says around 1,100 positions are available locally at Work Source Oregon for those still looking. Employment numbers for the Rogue Valley come out next week.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »