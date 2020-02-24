Oregon Republican leader threatens walkout over cap and trade bill

SALEM, Ore. – While a controversial cap and trade bill is still being debated in Salem, one Republican leader is threatening to walk out in order to deny a vote on the legislation.
Cap and trade is a term used for capping the amount of carbon companies can release into the air. If companies stay under the cap they can trade their leftover emissions allowance to others. Last year, cap and trade legislation resulted in Oregon Republican lawmakers walking out and leaving the state to avoid a vote.
Now, cap and trade is on the table again and Republicans aren’t happy, with Oregon Senate Republican leader Herman Baertshiger accusing a Democrat lawmaker of rigging the vote so Senate Bill 1530 can get out of committee. He said Senate President Peter Courtney used partisan politics to move the legislation forward.
“Senator Courtney’s actions leave no other option for Senate Republicans but to boycott and deny quorum because cap and trade is on the way to the Senate floor,” Baertshiger said. “Democrats refuse to work with Republicans and denied every amendment that was presented. Pay attention Oregon – this is a true example of partisan politics. Instead of referring this legislation to let the people decide, the Democrats are willfully ignoring 26 counties and one district, representing nearly 2 million Oregonians that have signed proclamations against cap and trade, to push their agenda.”
Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick released the following statement in response: “Walking out on the job is a dereliction of duty. Each of us took an oath of office and it is our responsibility to fulfill that oath and represent the voices of our constituents. These Oregon Senate Republicans are denying their constituents the representation they deserve and shutting down our democratic institution. Serving in the Legislature is a great honor. Walking out on the job is dishonorable and disrespectful. I am disappointed in the Senate Republicans for taking this irresponsible action.”
You can read more about the progress of Senate Bill 1530 here: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2020R1/Measures/Overview/SB1530