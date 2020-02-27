Oregon Republicans, Democrats remain in a deadlock over cap and trade

SALEM, Ore. – In the midst of a legislative walkout, Oregon Republican and Democrat leaders are questioning each other’s priorities.
Earlier this week, State Senate and State House Republicans walked out in protest of the cap-and-trade bill. Democrats support the bill but Republicans said they refused to work with them, leaving them with no choice but to walk out.
Cap-and-trade is a term used for capping the amount of carbon companies can release into the air. If companies stay under that cap, they can trade their leftover emissions allowance to others.
One of the amendments to the bill Republicans put forward included a proposal to refer the climate plan to voters. Democrats voted that down and accused Republicans of abandoning their posts when there are other bills to vote on.
On Thursday, Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertshiger stated Democrats are unfairly prioritizing cap and trade by moving it to the front of the line ahead of other bills in the latest 35-day short session.
“We could have gotten all the budget items and more done,” Baertshiger said, “but the Democrats decided to bring the most divisive legislation up first, likely knowing a boycott would be the result. Republicans have suspended the rules to not read bills as a sign of dedication to getting the policy and budget bills through the process. I’ve told Senator Courtney that we will come back with enough time to pass the bills that the short session was intended for, if cap and trade dies or is referred to voters.”
Governor Kate Brown said of the walkout, “Good lawmaking comes from consensus and compromise. If you don’t like a bill, then show up and work to make it better. Or show up and cast your vote against it.”