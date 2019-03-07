Oregon says a final goodbye to Secretary Richardson

“We mourn today the loss of a wonderful human being, a true Oregonian,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
Governor Brown, Congressman Greg Walden and former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling were some of the speakers at Secretary Richardson’s public funeral in Salem.
“From the Central Point City Council to a dozen years here in this legislature, to the two plus years as secretary of state,” Walden said, “Dennis always gave his best in the great cause of public service.”
After a battle with brain cancer lasting several months, Secretary Richardson passed away last Tuesday surrounded by friends and family.
When he was elected Secretary of State in 2016, Richardson became the first Republican chosen for the position in more than 30 years.
He leaves behind a legacy many will honor and remember for years to come.
“Dennis served his country and his state with honor and dignity, and the body of his work leaves Oregon better for the next generation,” Walden said.
Richardson is survived by his wife, nine children and 31 grandchildren.
He will be buried here in Medford during a private family ceremony.
