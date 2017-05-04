Oregon school bus driver arrested for sexually abusing student

Tigard, Ore. – A 60-year-old Hillsboro school bus driver for special needs children was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a female student on his bus.
Tigard Police said the incidents reportedly began in late March after all students were unloaded from the bus except the victim.
Officers said Mario Mendez Ruiz would deviate from his scheduled route and drive the bus into a nearby neighborhood. He would then park the bus and sit next to the student where he allegedly sexually abused her.
According to police, Ruiz gave the victim money and told her not to tell anyone about their “friendship.”
Upon learning of the allegations, the Tigard-Tualatin School District put Ruiz on paid administrative leave.
On May 3, Ruiz was taken into custody and is currently behind bars at the Washington County Jail.
Officers do not believe any other victims were involved.
Police included the following in a statement about the incidents:
Police and other child safety professionals have always advocated that parents maintain open dialogues with their children while encouraging them to freely express their feelings or worries without reprisal. These steps are vital in the continuous battle to combat child sex abuse. Tigard Police cannot overstate their mission to help keep all children safe. Building trust and encouraging communication is what Tigard Police does every day. Parents can learn more about the prevention of child abuse at: http://www.nsvrc.org