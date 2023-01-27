Oregon secretary of state released a water security report

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan said in a new state report that some communities face water insecurity.

According to the advisory report, Oregon’s institutional framework around water is fragmented and this undermines the state’s efforts.

It said many factors increase the risk of water insecurity, such as climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the presence of contaminants.

“We need a damn water plan far too many families lack access to clean water today and many communities in Oregon are at high risk of becoming water insecure in the very near future so I will say it again this is the future crisis water demands urgent action” said, Shemia Fagan, Oregon Secretary of State.

She said they are offering the Oregon legislature and governor Kotek a Road map to create a statewide plan that could address this issue.

They said today’s report is not an audit under government auditing standards, but it has undergone same quality assurances.

To read full advisory report visit HERE.