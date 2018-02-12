Oregon secretary of state reacts to Kruse allegations

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson is responding to the announcement that State Senator Jeff Kruse is stepping down amid sexual harassment allegations.
Secretary Richardson said Kruse did the right thing by resigning and his decades-long record of public service is now tainted.
He said that sexual harassment and misconduct have no place in Oregon. “I have a zero-tolerance for predatory actions,” Richardson stated. “I have eight daughters, most of them are involved in businesses of one type or another, and I wouldn’t tolerate it for them and I wouldn’t tolerate it for anyone else as well.”
Richardson has ordered a review of what policies the secretary of state’s office has to fight sexual misconduct as well as update training programs.
Kruse denies the allegations against him. His resignation is effective March 15.