SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of Stateis working to raise election awareness. And since it’s National Pet Month, she is announcing her best friend’s “Bark the Vote” campaign. Meet the Oregon Secretary of State’s pet: JJ

JJ is better known as Oregon “Secreterrier” of State.

The secreterrier’s new Bark the Vote policies include bringing your pet when you drop off your ballot, lots of car rides, no dog left behind, walks to the mailbox or post office to vote, no spreading misinformation, and no biting letter carriers!

The pup is busy visiting schools right now in a campaign to remind humans to vote.

Election Day is May 17th.

For more information about JJ’s campaign, visit https://bit.ly/3N7SmQ7