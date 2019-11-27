Home
Oregon sees first illness linked to E. coli outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More people have fallen ill from an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

According to the CDC, 27 additional cases have been reported, bringing the total to 67 cases in 19 states.

No deaths have been reported but 39 people had to be hospitalized and six developed a type of kidney failure.

The outbreak has been linked to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California and consumers are advised to avoid lettuce grown from that area. And if you are not sure where the lettuce came from then simply throw it away.

The following states have reported E. coli cases related to the outbreak: Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

