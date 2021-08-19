Oregon sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows a steep increase in daily cases and hospitalizations.
According to the OHA, there were over 12,000 new cases of COVID between Monday, August 9 and Sunday, August 15. The number represents a 53% increase over the previous week.
There were over 500 new hospitalizations, which is about double from the week before.
The weekly outbreak report shos 72 cases of COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living and congregate living settings.