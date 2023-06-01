Oregon Senate walkout jeopardizes hundreds of millions in climate funding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Hundreds of bills remain stuck in legislative limbo as a Republican walkout in the Oregon Senate stretches into its fifth week. Among the stalled bills are several pieces of high-priority environmental legislation aimed at making the state’s buildings more resilient in the face of climate change.

Plenty of other major bills are also at risk of premature death, including bills tackling homelessness, education and the drug crisis, but the loss of the climate package could have an added consequence: Oregon might miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for climate action.

The package of bills – Senate Bills 868 through 871 – was specifically crafted to take advantage of $369 billion in the federal Inflation Reduction Act earmarked for action by states on climate change, said Rep. Pam Marsh, who represents Jackson County and co-sponsored the legislation.

“There is what I can describe as a tsunami of federal money coming our way,” she said. “We want to make sure that Oregon families and communities have access to that, that we really get our fair share.”

The package of bills would create incentives for heat pumps, change building codes to increase efficiency and create a navigation system to make sure Oregonians take advantage of all the tax credits, rebates and incentives available to them as they upgrade their homes.

But the bills also had an arguably more important function.

“The bills are, frankly, less about Oregon investing in the devices themselves or the upgrades themselves, and more about setting up a really smart strategic infrastructure so that we can take best advantage of that federal money,” Marsh said.

The package of bills came as the product of a 27-member task force that met for much of last year and crafted the recommendations that formed the basis of the legislation.

Meredith Connolly, Oregon director of the advocacy group Climate Solutions, sat on the task force and said she heard from Oregon residents all over the state who asked for help as they sought to make their homes more resilient to the heatwaves and wildfires that have become the hallmark of climate change in the Pacific Northwest.

The bills “could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funding to actually do this at scale in Oregon,” Connolly said. “It’s hard just to see that all potentially thrown by the wayside.”