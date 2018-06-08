Oregon senators work to legalize hemp production

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hemp is one step closer to being removed from the fed’s list of controlled substances.
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have secured a provision in a Senate Farm Bill to include the legalization of hemp production.
The senators have been working with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
If passed, hemp would become an agricultural commodity, allowing states to regulate hemp production while allowing hemp farmers to insure their crops.
The Senate Farm Bill heads to committee next week. If approved, it heads to the Senate floor for consideration