Oregon serial rapist to be released from prison after nearly 36 years

Author: KGW Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison after nearly 36 years behind bars, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday.

Richard Troy Gillmore was known as the “Jogger Rapist” for assaulting nine girls and women in the late 1970s and early ‘80s in the Portland metro area. Though he admitted to the crimes, he was convicted in only one case because the other eight fell outside the statute of limitations.

He was found guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.

Edens posted on social media that she was notified Gillmore will be released on Dec. 16 to transitional housing in Northwest Portland’s Old Town, the newspaper reported. He will be on active supervision for a minimum of three years.

In August, Gillmore was transferred from Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla to Columbia River Correctional Institution, a minimum-security prison in Northeast Portland, to prepare for re-entry into the community. He will be classified as a low-level sex offender, the newspaper reported.

His post-prison supervision won’t expire until December 2034, meaning he could return to prison if he violates any of his supervision conditions.

Victims of Gillmore told the newspaper they are angry he isn’t considered a Level III high-risk sex offender, which would require the community to be notified wherever he lives or moves.

Dylan Arthur, executive director of the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, told The Oregonian/OregonLive the classification is determined by the Static 99 risk assessment tool the state uses to gauge the sexual recidivism rate for prisoners convicted of sex crimes.

Based on that tool, Gillmore was classified as a low-level offender.