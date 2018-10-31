Processing of Oregon’s sexual assault evidence kit backlog now complete

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s backlog of thousands of sexual assault forensic evidence (SAFE) kits has been completely processed.
When a sexual assault survivor seeks help, their D.N.A is collected through a sexual assault forensic evidence kit or “SAFE kit.” Back in 2017, a survey found that over a thousand safe kits still needed to be tested in Oregon.
On October 31, 2018, Oregon State Police announced their Forensic Services Division finished processing the backlog of SAFE kits.
Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said, “For the sake of justice and Oregon’s sexual assault survivors, Oregon’s public safety leaders made the submission and testing of SAFE kits a priority at all levels of law enforcement. This success story would not have been possible without the collaboration of Oregon’s Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, District Attorneys, legislators, health workers, and sexual assault survivors and their advocates.”
Oregon police chiefs and sheriffs partnered with OSP to provide an accounting of the kits so workloads can be assessed and new protocols established.