Oregon Shakespeare Festival names new executive director

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is welcoming a new executive director.

OSF named Gabriella Calicchio to the role Tuesday as it prepares to launch its 90th Anniversary Season.

Calicchio has over 25 years experience in the arts and has held leadership roles across a wide range of cultural institutions. She comes from the Bay Area where she most recently held the roles of Director of Cultural Services and Executive Director of the Marin Cultural Association for the County of Marin. Over the course of her career, Calicchio has also held leadership roles with The Walt Disney Family Musuem, Children’s Theatre Company, Marin Theatre Company, and Diablo Ballet.

Additionally, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Dance from Bard College and a Master of Arts in Arts Administration and Education from Lesley University.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gabriella to OSF,” said Tim Bond, OSF Artistic Director. “Her extensive background in the arts, combined with her passion for theatre and her infectious spirit, make her an ideal partner as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible on stage. I am eager to collaborate with her not only to realize OSF’s artistic vision but also to strengthen our ties with the Ashland community and the broader region. We both recognize how critical this relationship is to the local economy and the cultural fabric of our area. Together, we will work to ensure that OSF remains a vital contributor to the community while expanding our impact on a global scale.”

This announcement comes after a nearly 15 month nationwide search for a new executive director. Calicchio will take over for Tyler Hokama who has been filling the role on an interim basis since Nataki Garrett left the position in 2023. Co-Chair of the OSF Board of Directors, Rudd Johnson applauds the significant contributions from Hokama during the search for a permanent executive director.

“There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are for Tyler Hokama who stepped out of retirement to guide OSF through an incredibly challenging period. His dedication and leadership both to OSF and the Ashland community have been nothing short of extraordinary. Tyler’s collaboration with Tim Bond to expand our production offerings, improve cash flow, and secure vital legislative funding for arts organizations across Oregon, including OSF, has laid a strong foundation for our future,” Johnson said.

Simultaneously, Rudd Johnson has been elected to succeed Diane Yu as the festival’s sole Board Chair, a role in which he served previously from 2010 to 2012.

He says he is looking forward to working with Calicchio and that her visionary leadership is exactly what OSF needs.

“Over the past year, we’ve made significant progress, but we recognize that there’s still important work ahead to stabilize and strengthen the Festival. Gabriella’s experience and dedication to the arts will be key as we continue building on the positive momentum we’ve gained under Tim and Tyler’s leadership,” Johnson added. “We are confident that she will work hand-in-hand with Tim to carry forward OSF’s legacy of exceptional theatre-making, and I look forward to working with them both to secure a bright future for our beloved theatre.”

Calicchio will officially take over as executive director in November.

