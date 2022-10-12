Oregon SNAP benefits set to increase as food costs rise

SALEM, Ore. – As the price of food continues to rise, many Oregonians who use the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are about to see an increase in benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said starting in October, people who receive SNAP benefits will get a permanent cost of living increase of about 12%.

“As communities in Oregon continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many individuals and families are experiencing hardship and rely on SNAP food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Jana McLellan, interim director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We are glad that our federal partners have made this cost of living increase to help people get enough healthy food. We also know that many people in Oregon are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

ODHS said SNAP recipients don’t have to take any action to receive the increased benefit amounts.

More information about SNAP is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS