Oregon State debuts new Beavers license plate design

OREGON – Oregon State fans can now represent their team on the streets with a brand new Beavers license plate design.

Every plate has the iconic Beaver logo on a black wood grain background. Plus every sale directly supports Oregon State University.

Right now OSU is launching voucher pre-sales.

Once 3,000 vouchers are sold, the Oregon DMV will begin plate production. That’s expected to happen this fall.

For now, fans can pre-order plates now on the Oregon State University website.

