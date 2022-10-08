Oregon State University and Sacramento State go head to head

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon State University Baseball sold out Harry and David Field on October 8th for its big return to Medford.

The demand for tickets was so high in fact, it crashed the Medford Rogue’s Website. Medford Rogues President Dave May says they sold 900 tickets in eight minutes before the site crashed.

OSU faced off with Sacramento State for a doubleheader with Oregon State winning their first game 10 to 5.

Before the games were played the OSU players and coaches hosted the OSU kid’s camp.

“We had a baseball camp here this morning which was really nice got some exposure to the coaches and the players. It’s a lot of fun to get hyped up for a team you want to play for in the future,” said Camper, Kaleb Long

The baseball camp was sold out this morning with 200 kids learning how to play ball like the beavers.

Long says he is currently on his high school’s varsity team and hopes to one day play for Oregon State.