Oregon students rally for climate change legislation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Teenagers met with state lawmakers in Oregon in a show of support for climate change legislation.

Monday, a group of young activists demanded the legislators move forward on a cap and trade bill. The proposal would reduce carbon emissions by limiting how much companies can produce.

Republican senators participated in a walkout to prevent the bill from having a vote. They have apparently signaled that they may do that again.

Students hope lawmakers can find a compromise and counter climate change:

“My mother has bad lung issues,” explained student Alex Steele. “So during the summer when there are wildfires it is a constant struggle and worry to just go anywhere. And I don’t think I should worry as a 16-year-old about my mother dying from going to the grocery store.”

The cap and trade bill is expected to head to the Senate floor later this week.

In a letter Monday, Republicans called on lawmakers to work on the budget and other matters before tackling climate change.

