Oregon surpasses 300 COVID-19 deaths

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon is reporting its largest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus.
Statewide in Oregon, there are now 17,416 confirmed and presumptive cases. The state is reporting at least 3,736 people have recovered. There have been 14 more deaths bringing the total to 303. The latest reported deaths represent the highest daily COVID-19 death rate seen in Oregon so far.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said, “As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease. It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”
Locally, Jackson County is reporting 10 more cases, bringing its total to 312. Josephine County reports 5 more cases and 1 more recovery totaling 96 and 51 respectively. Klamath County reported 3 new cases totaling 184. Douglas County has no new cases but does report 1 more recovery bringing its total to 40. Coos County is also only reporting only new recovery numbers, bringing its total is at 21.
For more statistics and information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19