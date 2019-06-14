Oregon teacher on leave over alleged racist comments

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon school employee is no longer overseeing children after allegations of racism.
The employee is an instructional assistant at Linwood Elementary School in Milwaukie.
One of the kids at the school says she was with a group of fifth graders at lunch when the assistant scolded them for being loud.
The assistant punished the kids by saying they were not allowed to go outside because of their behavior. That’s when the student says the assistant made an unexpected comment.
“She said that you’re lucky I’m not making you guys pick cotton and clean my house,” fifth-grader Jasmyn Spencer said. “And everybody just got extremely mad about that.”
In a letter to parents, the school principal announced that the staff member involved has been placed on leave while they investigate the alleged incident.