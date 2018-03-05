Oregon teachers take free active shooting defense class

HILLSBORO, Ore. (CNN/KATU) – More than a dozen teachers in Oregon want to take power into their own hands in the event of an active school shooter. So, the teachers took a free defense class at a martial arts school.
The teachers are learning first-hand how to defend themselves against an active shooter. Most of them feel they’re out of solutions.
Teacher Erin Levin, “These events are happening more often, unfortunately, and I want to be prepared.” Prepared for the worst.
“It’s very scary,” said teacher Stephanie Zumwalt-Boyles. “It’s hard to come to work and know what you need to do.”
Neither of these teachers said they feel empowered. They’re hoping this 3-hour class would change that.
Levin said, “I’ve had no training before. I never thought I would need it. Now I feel like I have to be proactive instead of reactive.”
Mark Gajdoftik is the owner of TNT Martial Arts. He said, “Teachers get taught the run, hide, fight. Hide doesn’t empower anybody.”
Gajdostik wants to show teachers different solutions. “I want people to know they can take action. You don’t need a tool belt full of equipment and you don’t need any crazy specialty training,” he said.
The key is to make the classroom a difficult target and give everyone in the classroom a task.
“There’s an awesome fire extinguisher, it’s awesome if you need it,” said Gajdoftik. “Hey, that’s a big bludgeon if you need it or a great projectile weapon too.”
Instead of just running and hiding these teachers are learning easy techniques and strategies to keep their students safe.
Zumwalt-Boyles said, “I feel very nervous and anxious. But by the same token, I hope by leaving here tonight, I have gained a lot of knowledge and share that with others.”