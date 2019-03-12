Oregon Tech continues fight for NAIA Championship

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls are playing for another national title Tuesday night.
Fans from around Klamath Falls gathered at the school’s College Union, local bars and restaurants Monday night to watch the men’s basketball team win its semifinal game.
The 93 to 81 victory was over conference rival College of Idaho. The game was played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The win was number 74 for Coach Justin Parnell, now in his fourth year.
Tuesday, the Owls face Michigan’s Spring Arbor University for the NAIA Championship title. The game started at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
You can watch the game here: https://bit.ly/2TGSKwP
The Owls won championships under legendary hall of fame Coach Danny Miles in 2004, 2008, and 2012.
A win Tuesday night would make Oregon Tech the First NAIA Division 2 school with four national titles.