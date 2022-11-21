Oregon Tech Cross Country team returns home after crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– The Oregon Tech Cross Country team is finally back home after a semi-truck crashed into their van in Florida.

Oregon Tech was in Florida for the NAIA National Championships last week.

The team was driving through Gainesville when they were rear-ended by a semi-truck.

The athletic director said the team flew from Orlando to Portland Sunday night and then drove to Klamath Falls Monday morning.

“It was a potentially very disastrous situation that, the van was totaled,” Athletic Director John Van Dyke said, “everybody survived it about as well as you can when you have a semi hit you from behind.”

He said some student-athletes are still being evaluated for potential concussions and other injuries.

He said they are grateful everyone was healthy enough to make the trip home.