Oregon Tech students open ‘Bulletproof Brewhouse’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Three Oregon Tech students are taking a hands-on approach at learning business management.
The “Bulletproof Brewhouse” opens for business Saturday.
“Last week has probably been the most stressed I’ve felt for a while,” explained student and co-owner Seth Gretz. I’m actually on the track team at O.I.T., and I’ve competed at some pretty high levels – and nothing has even come close to this.”
Co-owner and partner David Murphy says the coffee shop is a business venture, and an educational pursuit. “It’s just completely both. We, me and Seth, are business management students, small business entrepreneurs and marketing. And we’re using it as our senior project.”
The “bulletproof” name comes from a coffee drink that includes coconut oil and butter.
“And you blend it together, and it’s really frothy,” said communications major Madison McCuiston. “The caffeine stays in the fat, I guess, that’s in the butter and coconut oil so the caffeine stays in your system longer.”
The grand opening will take place at 5 Saturday afternoon.
The Bulletproof Brewhouse is located in the Campus Square plaza on North Eldorado, next to the V.A. Clinic.
They hope to expand their menu over time.