Oregon Tech to host opening round of NAIA Softball National Tournament

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Owls announced Wednesday that Stilwell Stadium will be one of 10 hosts sites for the 2024 NAIA Softball National Tournament Opening Round.

The competition is set to take place May 13 through 16.

According to Oregon Tech, this will be the 10th straight trip to the national tournament for the Lady Owls.

Stilwell Stadium is the only host on the West Coast. Opening Round will also be hosted by Central Methodist University, University of the Cumberlands, Georgia Gwinnett College, Marian University, Northwestern College, Oklahoma City University, Our Lady of the Lake University, University of Sciences & Arts of Oklahoma, and William Carey University.

The sites were chosen by an NAIA selection committee comprised of head coaches and administrators from schools nationwide.

According to NAIA, the softball championship will include 48 teams, with two opening round sites “that will feature four teams and eight which will be five team brackets, each played in double elimination format.”

The 2024 NAIA Softball World Series is set to kick off on May 23 in Columbus, Georgia.

