Oregon transportation committee on 12 stop tour to hear public concerns

OREGON – The Joint Committee on Transportation just announced its second of 12 meetings throughout the state.

The meetings are to gather public comment, on transportation needs in each region of Oregon, as part of the committee’s Transportation Safety and Sustainability Outreach Tour.

Following the kickoff in Portland on Tuesday, the next meeting will take place at the Port of Tillamook Bay, with two meetings in Southern Oregon happening in August.

Co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Transportation, Sen. Chris Gorsek and Rep. Susan McLain released a statement saying they learned a lot about transportation needs and solutions from Portland leaders. “We’re looking forward to meetings with Oregonians from around the state so we can build a better and safer transportation system together.”

During the Portland area meeting, ODOT, Oregon DMV, the Portland Bureau of Transportation, and Multnomah County officials spoke about the funding and maintenance challenges their agencies are facing. Additionally more than 40 leaders participated in a roundtable discussion and over 150 community members submitted pieces of written and in-person testimony.

Community members in Tillamook County are invited to the next public hearing which will take place in the Officer’s Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay on June 18.

That meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Information gathered at each of these meetings will be used to help legislators develop a plan in next year’s session. The plan is aimed at maintaining critical infrastructure, completing work on major projects while guaranteeing the safety and diversity of transportation systems across the state.

Here’s a list of the tour dates and locations:

Downtown Portland – June 4

Tillamook – June 18

Albany – July 16

Eugene – July 17

Coos Bay – August 7

Medford – August 8

Ontario – August 28

Hermiston – August 29

Bend – September 12

The Dalles – September 13

Happy Valley – September 26

Hillsboro – September 27

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.