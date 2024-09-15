Oregon Trucking Assoc. giving drivers free meals in Ashland, Klamath Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. – Truck drivers passing through Ashland, Klamath Falls, and some other areas in Oregon will be able to pick a free meal next week.

The free meals are made possible through a collaboration between the Oregon Trucking Association (OTA) and the Oregon Department of Transportation to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Driver Appreciation Week is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Jana Jarvis, President & CEO of the OTA. “It gives us a chance to thank the hard-working truck drivers who keep Oregon’s economy moving every day.”

Drivers have five opportunities across the state to pick up a free meal.

On Monday, they can stop by the Cascade Locks Port of Entry in the Columbia River Region at 11:30 a.m.

Then on Tuesday, meals will be given out at the Juniper Butte Scale on Highway 97 approximately 13 miles south of Madras. Also at 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, drivers can get breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Klamath Falls Port of Entry in the Eastern Cascades Region. Then lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at the Ashland Port of Entry in the Siskiyou Region.

Finally on Thursday, drivers can stop by the Woodburn Port of Entry in the Willamette Valley Region at 11:30 a.m.

According to the OTA, there are 22,690 heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers in the state as of 2024. These drivers are responsible for transporting almost 91% of manufactured tonnage in Oregon.

