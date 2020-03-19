Oregon universities temporarily banned from holding physical classes

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University, along with other higher learning institutions across the state, were banned from holding physical classes after an executive order by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
On March 18, Brown limited on-campus operations to critical functions and prohibited in-person classroom interactions through April 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dining services and dormitories will remain operational, but they’re directed to maintain social distancing. The exemption is an effort to make sure students have a place to eat and live.
Southern Oregon University President Linda Schott issued the following statement after the order was announced:
In the interest of public health, SOU has decided to move to remote delivery of all courses during spring term of 2020. We will provide details for both employees and students tomorrow in the wake of additional guidance from Gov. Kate Brown.
Because we are all working virtually nonstop to keep up with this rapidly changing situation, please know that if you email detailed questions to us tonight or tomorrow morning, we may not be able to answer them until the weekend. I encourage you to wait for the additional information we will share as specifics are worked out tomorrow.
Thank you so much for your patience and understanding.