Oregon updates county risk level metrics

SALEM, Ore. – Two Southern Oregon counties that were at risk of heading into the most restrictive COVID-19 risk category will get a reprieve after Governor Kate Brown announced an updated risk level framework.
Governor Brown’s office said, “Beginning this week, for counties to move to (or remain in) Extreme Risk, they must meet the county metrics for case rates and percent positivity, plus a new statewide metric: COVID-19 positive patients occupying 300 hospital beds or more, and a 15% increase in the seven-day average over the past week. Counties that meet the criteria for Extreme Risk but for the statewide trigger will be assigned to High Risk. This week there are three counties that qualify for Extreme Risk based on their county metrics, but are assigned High Risk because the statewide trigger has not been met: Josephine, Klamath, and Tillamook.”
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.