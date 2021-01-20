Oregon updates ‘Ready Schools, Safe Learners’ guidance

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is updating guidance for schools returning to in-person learning.
While operating schools in-person is now a decision made at the local level, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Educations is making an effort to inform educators on how to safely return teachers and students to classrooms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In the latest update to the state’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance, there are updated advisory metrics that allow for a return to in-person instruction for elementary students at higher levels of community case rates than previously recommended.
“We are providing school leaders with the information they need to make local decisions about returning to in-person instruction,” said ODE Director Colt Gill. “We all know that in-person instruction provides our children and families with access to an equitable education. Schools are a center of services to students and families, offering nutritious meals, access to social-emotional and mental health supports, as well as physical health services. This guidance provides new resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and better meet students’ needs in this time.”
The new guidance, available HERE, takes effect immediately.