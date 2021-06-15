Oregon veterans can now register for vaccine lottery prize

SALEM, Ore. – Thousands of Oregon veterans who received their COVID-19 vaccine will now be eligible to participate in the state’s vaccine lottery.
For many veterans across the state who got vaccinated at a federal site, their data was not appearing in the state’s database, making them ineligible to win a $1 million incentive prize.
A new web portal solves that problem for over 40,000 people that can now register for the drawing at https://appengine.egov.com/apps/or/take-your-shot
The last day to get at least one shot and be eligible for the COVID vaccine lottery is June 27. The drawing will be held June 28 and winners will be announced the week of July 4.