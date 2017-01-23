Oregon veteran’s response to flag burning goes viral

Clackamas, Ore. (KATU) — An Oregon veteran was brought to tears after protesters burned the American flag during protests Friday. Now, his emotional response is heating up discussions over the controversial right.
Friday night protesters taking a lighter to a symbol many hold so dear. One local veteran said, “I’m truly a loss for words.”
Eric Post, the man who created the viral video refused to stay silent. “I don’t get emotional but coming up here right now after seeing footage of what’s happening is sickening.”
The video Eric Post made after recording those images seared into his memory–images of a symbol that thousands once wore on their uniforms. “I’m disappointed, and most importantly I’m ashamed for the people who are buried here.”
The Marine’s emotional video at the Willamette National Cemetery gained the attention of more than a million people across the globe. Post said, “There’s a lot of people who feel that way. There’s no way for a single guy like me with a 2 minute video can go so viral without it being a message that needed it to be told.”
A message shared by the thousands–it unified dozens of people who came to the same cemetery Sunday morning to pay their respects and open up a discussion. “The people here that are so passionate about the flag are willing to engage in discussions with people that have frustrations,” said Post.
While it’s legal to burn a flag, Eric is urging protesters to find a platform he says is less divisive and more respectful. “You’ll realize the symbol of the flag isn’t what you’re protesting. It’s what gives you the ability to protest. You should cherish that, not burn it. To any protesters that post the argument that the flag is nothing more than a flag, I challenge them to look a seven year old in the eye who was just handed a folded one at a funeral and that’s the last memory they have with their father or mother.”