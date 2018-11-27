Oregon volunteers go to Camp Fire to support victims

CHICO, Calif. — A group of volunteers from across Oregon are down in California are helping victims of the Camp Fire.
They’re volunteering through the organization Helping Hands International. It’s a non-profit aiming to bring help to hurting people.
The organization sent the first round of volunteers down to California yesterday; They’ll be there for one week.
There are about 10-15 volunteers in this group.
They’re at a distribution center in Chico at this time, waiting to get into areas impacted by the Camp Fire.
Once they get inside, volunteers are going to help families sift through debris to find salvageable belongings.
“Our volunteers will be there to help them go through the rubble,” said Ron Ashpole, President of Helping Hands International. “It’s obviously a very emotional time for the victims, so we will be there to support them emotionally and spiritually…”
Each family the organization helps will also receive a $500 gift card.
