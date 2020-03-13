Oregon Vortex to close for 30 days

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Another Southern Oregon tourist draw is closing out of concerns over COVID-19.
The Oregon Vortex House of Mystery is usually open during March through October for visitors to explore unusual perceptual phenomena. However, COVID-19 is prompting the tourist attraction to temporarily close for 30 days.
The Oregon Vortex posted the following statement on March 13:
Beginning Monday the 16th we will be closing for one month, until April 14th.
After a great deal of discussion and heartache we are suspending business in the interest of public health.
In a time when best practices dictate that we should be implementing social distancing it is not ethical to be encouraging anyone to be traveling to public locations to spend time in close quarters with other visitors from around the world.
In the two weeks we have been open we have seen visitors from all over Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Mississippi, Texas, Utah, Alaska, Arizona and more. As spring break approaches we don’t want to become a disease vector in the spread of this contagion.
We will continue to assess the situation and will keep everyone posted if the situation changes.
Please stay safe and stay healthy everyone. We will miss you.