Oregon wildfires cover more than 100,000 acres

SALEM, Ore. – As of June 25, over 170 square miles were covered by fire in Oregon.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, four large wildfires in Oregon have grown to about 111,000 acres.
The largest of those fires—the Boxcar Fire—is burning about 96,000 acres in central Oregon about a mile east of the town of Maupin. That fire started on June 21 and is approximately 47 percent contained.
The Jack Knife Fire, also burning in central Oregon, was started by lightning on June 20. So far, it has covered an estimated 14,772 acres and is 64 percent contained.
The two fires, along with the Graham Fire, are threatening structures and causing road closures, BLM said.
For the latest fire information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/