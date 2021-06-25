Oregon will reopen before July 1

SALEM, Ore. – COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon are set to end this month.
On June 25, Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions issued under Oregon’s emergency statutes. The order will go into effect on Wednesday, June 30, or once Oregon achieves a 70% vaccination rate, whichever comes first.
“I’m proud of our collective efforts to vaccinate more than 2.3 million Oregonians,” Governor Brown said. “It is because of this success that we can move Oregon forward, and into the next chapter of this pandemic. We are ready.”
The governor’s order rescinds previous executive orders, which authorized a statewide mask mandate and county risk level system, including capacity restrictions for businesses. It also rescinds orders regarding schools and childcare facilities.
“Brighter days are ahead,” Brown said. “And, we are more determined than ever to make sure we ground our state in a strong recovery that reaches every single Oregonian as we turn a page on this chapter of the pandemic. Our work is not done, but we can all take a moment to celebrate that by next week, we will be moving forward together.”
Some statewide mask requirements may remain in place in specialized settings in accordance with federal guidelines, including airports, public transit, and health care settings.
In order to resume full-time, in-person learning for K-12 students, the Oregon Department of Education will issue updated advisory guidance for the 2021-2022 school year.